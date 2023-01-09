Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $102.46 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

