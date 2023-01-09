Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 5,665 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.55 and a 200-day moving average of $392.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $475.26.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
