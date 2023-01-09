Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

