Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $11.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TGI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $9.75 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $633.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

