Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Tronox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,479.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $47,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,479.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tronox Trading Up 7.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tronox by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tronox by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.80. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.30 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.