Truist Financial Boosts Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $54.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $42.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.48. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.31 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 256,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

