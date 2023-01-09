Truist Financial Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $175.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $94.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in CrowdStrike by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

