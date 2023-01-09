Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $61.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.21.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $45.86 on Friday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.