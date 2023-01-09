Truist Financial Raises Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $115.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $97.97 on Friday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $409.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

