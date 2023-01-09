U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Raised by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

