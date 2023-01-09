U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

