UBS Group Cuts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $42.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.42. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $45.77.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

