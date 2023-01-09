UBS Group Lowers Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

CANO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $524.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.06 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. On average, analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

