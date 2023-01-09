UBS Group Trims BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Target Price to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on BJ. Evercore ISI started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an inline rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.53.
Shares of BJ stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.
