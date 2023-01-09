UBS Group Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $200.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.04 and a 200 day moving average of $196.57. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $257.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

