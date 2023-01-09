Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Cut by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.6% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.86.

ULTA opened at $480.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $490.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

