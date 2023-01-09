Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNBLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($62.77) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

