US Bancorp DE Has $29.87 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,703 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cigna were worth $29,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Cigna by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $302.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.16 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.99.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

