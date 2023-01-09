US Bancorp DE Has $538.13 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $538,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

NYSE:UNH opened at $490.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $457.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $530.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

