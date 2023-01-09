UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

