UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
About UTStarcom
