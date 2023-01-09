Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 15,346 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $25,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $165.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.14. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $127.94 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

