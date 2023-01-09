Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Reduced by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.48 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $169.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.89.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

