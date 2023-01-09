Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lessened by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% in the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $214.15 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $311.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

