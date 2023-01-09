Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $187.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $224.85.

