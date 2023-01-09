Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,859,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $358.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $435.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

