Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,859,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,914,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $358.38 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $435.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

