Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 21.7% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $53,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 684,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $195.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $239.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

