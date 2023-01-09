VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CFO Sells $1,018,250.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,018,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,729,548.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $242.47.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 7.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 96.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

