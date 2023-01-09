Vertical Research Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Hold

Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $491.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $478.73.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $473.24 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $358.15 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

