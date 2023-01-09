Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $9.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.61.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Vipshop Price Performance
Vipshop stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.51. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $15.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vipshop (VIPS)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.