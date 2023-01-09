Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $9.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.51. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

About Vipshop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 372.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $26,079,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.