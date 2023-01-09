Vladimir Tenev Sells 83,333 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $686,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,603 shares in the company, valued at $10,255,528.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $780,006.24.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $8.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $17.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 149.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

