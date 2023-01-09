Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,320 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

