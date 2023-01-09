Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.