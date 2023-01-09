Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Insider Activity

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

