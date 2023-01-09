Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,738 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 224,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 56,894 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,292,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after buying an additional 32,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

