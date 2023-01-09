Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $9,603,233. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Trading Up 1.2 %

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

HSY opened at $225.65 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.