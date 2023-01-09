Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $63.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $141.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.