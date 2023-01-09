Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,235,000 after purchasing an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $143.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

