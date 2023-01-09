WeBuy Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $567.58 million and $2.04 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for about $11.35 or 0.00065858 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00442107 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.65 or 0.01438433 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.83 or 0.31226898 BTC.

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

