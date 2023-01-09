Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $55.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.71.

DocuSign stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $145.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.00.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

