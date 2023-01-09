Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,446,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $178,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 366.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,091.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 149.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 429,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after buying an additional 257,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

