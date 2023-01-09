West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Aptiv by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 24.2% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,901,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Shares of APTV opened at $98.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 85.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

