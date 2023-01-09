West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 65,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $279,356.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,723,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,712,969.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 651,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,718,293 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

