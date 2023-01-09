West Oak Capital LLC Buys 490 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

