West Oak Capital LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.56.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE AVB opened at $163.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.94 and its 200 day moving average is $185.59. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

