West Oak Capital LLC Has $791,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 64.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,011,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $255.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $298.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

