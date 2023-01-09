West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $41,532,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE STZ opened at $214.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 612.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 265.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

