West Oak Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $132.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.43. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

