West Oak Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.53. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.46.

