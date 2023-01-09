West Oak Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 4.5 %

Mastercard stock opened at $367.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

